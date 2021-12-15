WHO makes BIG statement on Omicron as new COVID-19 variant spreads in 63 countries

Amid the rising Omicron cases in India and other parts of the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tueaday (December 14) said that the new COVID-19 variant found in 63 countries has the potential to surpass Delta in spreading speed.

"As of December 9, 2021, cases of human infections with this variant have been identified in 63 countries across all six WHO regions," read the overview by the WHO, reported Sputnik.

The WHO, however, added that the reason behind the rapid spread of Omicron variant is still unclear.

"However, given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs," the document said.

The WHO noted that it is possible that the Omicron variant would reduce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines but the Omicron variant is not as dangerous as Delta variant of the coronavirus.

"There are limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron. Preliminary evidence, and the considerably altered antigenic profile of the Omicron spike protein, suggests a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission associated with Omicron," the statement said.