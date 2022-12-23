Search icon
Who is Mirza Bilal, third husband of Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan?

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife, Reham Khan ties the knot for a third time with corporate professional, former actor and model Mirza Bilal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan gets married for the third time | Photo: Twitter/ @RehamKhan1

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan has married US-based Pakistan actor and satirist Mirza Bilal. This is the third wedding of both Reham and Bilal. Reham was first married to Ijaz Rehman, a psychiatrist from 1993 to 2005. Between 2014-15, she was married to Imran Khan. 

The 49-year-old took to Twitter to announce the wedding and wrote, "We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal__ parents & my son as my Vakeel."

Mirza Bilal is a former model and has also been a part of 'The 4 Men Show', 'Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar', and 'National Alien Broadcast'. He is currently a corporate professional. 

36 years old US-based corporate professional was also married twice before and has one child from a previous marriage. He graduated from IBA, Karachi. Bilal is quite active of social media and often posts comedy skits on his handles mostly centred around current affairs with a touch of satire.

 

