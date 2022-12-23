Who is Mirza Bilal, third husband of Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan?

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan gets married for the third time | Photo: Twitter/ @RehamKhan1

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan has married US-based Pakistan actor and satirist Mirza Bilal. This is the third wedding of both Reham and Bilal. Reham was first married to Ijaz Rehman, a psychiatrist from 1993 to 2005. Between 2014-15, she was married to Imran Khan.

The 49-year-old took to Twitter to announce the wedding and wrote, "We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal__ parents & my son as my Vakeel."

Finally found a man who I can trust ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Mirza Bilal is a former model and has also been a part of 'The 4 Men Show', 'Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar', and 'National Alien Broadcast'. He is currently a corporate professional.

36 years old US-based corporate professional was also married twice before and has one child from a previous marriage. He graduated from IBA, Karachi. Bilal is quite active of social media and often posts comedy skits on his handles mostly centred around current affairs with a touch of satire.