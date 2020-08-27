Who is dream man of Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat!

Is Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat dreaming about Leonardo DiCaprio? Well, she has tweeted and said that her name should be associated with the American actor and not with India's Most Wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Hayat tweeted in reaction to Zee News' expose on her relationship with Dawood the other day.

Mehwish, who was an unknown face in the Pakistani film industry till recently has recently shot to fame and also awarded a big civilian honor called 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz'. The DNA expose' of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim being sheltered by Pakistan also included that he is engaged in a relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. Irked by this expose, Mehwish Hayat tweeted and said, "I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian Media by issuing a statement. I know exactly what their agenda is & why they're doing this."

In this tweeter thread, Mehwish begged that her name be linked to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

I will continue to highlight their atrocities in Kashmir and to call out Bollywood for its hypocrisy. Oh BTW next time if you want to link my name with someone .. may I suggest @LeoDiCaprio ? — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 26, 2020

In Pakistan, people were surprised when Mehwish Hayat was honored with 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' in 2019. Many questioned the Pakistani government's decision. This is when Mehwish first shot into the limelight. A web portal reported that the Pakistani film industry is shocked to know that some Mehwish was bestowed with big civilian honor.

Mehwish Relationship with Dawood IbrahimMehwish grabbed the attention of drug mafia Dawood Ibrahim after an item number she did. It was her first stint as an actor. She started getting opportunities in several big projects of the Pakistani film industry. It was said that some influential person from Karachi was behind her sudden rise to stardom. Mehwish's sudden rise shows that Dawood Ibrahim has a stronghold in the Pakistani film industry. He can make or break anyone's career in Pakistan's glamour industry. She is 27 years younger than Dawood. But now, Mehwish is considered to be the biggest weakness of the terrorist.

Who is Mehwish Hayat?37 years old Mehwish Hayat is now a known face in Pakistan's glamour industry and media. She is known for her roles in Dil Lagi, Actor-in-Law, Load wedding, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi. Mehwish was born on January 6, 1983, in Karachi, Pakistan. Her mother, Rukhsar Hayat, was a popular television actress during the 80s. Mehwish's eldest brother Zeeshan is a singer-composer. Her other older brother, Danish Hayat, is also an actor and married to model Faiza Ashfaq. Singer Afsheen is also an older sister of Mehwish Hayat.