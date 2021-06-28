Headlines

What would Elon Musk call it if he gets involved in a scandal?

Elon Musk is among the richest persons in the world and is active on microblogging website Twitter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 07:08 PM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is very active on the microblogging site Twitter and manages to remain in the headlines over his quirky takes on things. With his amazing musings, Musk keeps his followers amused.

A few months ago, he took to Twitter and suggested what to term it if he ever gets involved in a scandal.

"If there's ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate." In no time Musk's followers responded with hilarious tweets and memes on it.

The tweet by the Tesla founder intrigued the netizens. Over 6,000 retweeted the same and around 60,000 Twitter users 'liked' his post, in less than 30 minutes after it was posted.

However, the electric-car maker did not explain the reasons behind this tweet and this made Twitterati berserk and they too responded in funny ways.

One Twitter user wrote, "So is there anything we musk know about you?"

Elon Musk is among the richest persons in the world as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and is also one of the most followed personalities on social media.

Most of the followers guessed what the scandal would look like, mostly assuming something involving cryptocurrencies or tweets that influenced the stock market.

Musk also shared a new electronic music track about a non-fungible token, or NFT - a new type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain.

The 49-year-old has over 57.5 million followers.

