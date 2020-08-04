Watch: Massive blast rocks Lebanon's capital, explosion captured on camera

A massive blast took place in Lebanon`s capital Beirut on Tuesday damaging several buildings. Reports said the force of the blast was massive and it caused panic in the streets and pieces of glass were seen everywhere.

Though the cause of the blast is unknown, Lebanon's state news agency NNA said the blast occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives.

Extraordinary footage of the explosion of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/yBEGzwYeGv August 4, 2020

According to a Reuters report, the explosion injured many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact.

A local broadcaster quoted the health minister as saying there was a "very high number" of injures and a large amount of damage.

Another TV report said that hundreds were wounded.

India Embassy in Lebanon said two big explosions were heard in Central Beirut this evening. The embassy issued helpline numbers for Indians in need of any assistance.

2 big explosions heard in Central Beirut this evening. Everyone is advised to stay calm. Any Indian community member in need of any help, may contact our Help Line. @MEAIndia @SecySanjay pic.twitter.com/xWlgU8WdNB — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) August 4, 2020

Further information is awaited.