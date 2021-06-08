Watch: Man slaps French President Emmanuel Macron in crowd, two detained

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by an unidentified person on Tuesday while he was greeting a crowd in the Drome area of southeast France. According to BFMTV and RMC Radio, two people have been detained in this case.

The President was greeting people behind a fence to discuss the reopening of restaurants as the country eases out of lockdown measures.

A video of the incident is circulating online which has been confirmed by the Elysee Palace. In the video, Macron can be seen approaching a line of people, preparing to shake hands, when one person behind the barrier reaches out and slaps him, the DPA news agency reported.

The palace called it "an attempted slap". According to media reports, two people were detained in connection with the incident.

As the president is slapped, the words "Down with Macron-ism" are shouted, the BBC reported.

VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron got slapped in his face during a visit in southeast France. pic.twitter.com/LrFeoYH8aL — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) June 8, 2021

In the video, Macron is swarmed by security personnel after the assault. It is not clear whether he was injured or what happened to the people behind the fence.

The palace said Macron continued with his visit after the incident.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told the National Assembly shortly afterwards that while democracy meant debate and legitimate disagreement, "it must never in any case mean violence, verbal aggression and even less physical attack", the BBC reported.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted his "solidarity with the President" immediately after the incident.

(With IANS inputs)