INS Jatayu: Indian Navy to commission new base in Lakshadweep next week

USCIS launches new system related to H1-B visa application process

Starting in March 2024, organizations planning to file H-1B petitions for the fiscal year 2025 will need to create a new organizational account on myUSCIS.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has launched a new system called myUSCIS to simplify the process of applying for H-1B visas. These visas are commonly used by US companies to hire skilled workers from abroad, particularly from countries like India and China. With the introduction of myUSCIS, organizations and their legal representatives can collaborate more effectively on H-1B visa applications.

The H-1B visa is crucial for companies, especially those in the technology sector, to fill specialized positions requiring technical expertise. However, the application process has often been complex and time-consuming. The new myUSCIS system aims to streamline this process, making it easier for both employers and prospective employees.

One of the key features of myUSCIS is its ability to facilitate the preparation of various forms required for H-1B visa applications, including 'Form I-907' for requesting Premium Processing Service. This service allows for faster processing of certain petitions or applications, which can be beneficial for both employers and employees.

Starting in March 2024, organizations planning to file H-1B petitions for the fiscal year 2025 will need to create a new organizational account on myUSCIS. This step is essential for participating in the H-1B Electronic Registration Process, which opens on March 6 and runs through March 22. During this registration period, organizations must electronically register each beneficiary and pay the associated registration fee using their myUSCIS account.

One significant change with the introduction of myUSCIS is the requirement for registrants to provide valid passport or travel document information for each beneficiary during the registration process. This information is crucial for visa issuance and entry into the US, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and completeness in the application process.

Additionally, myUSCIS will also facilitate online filing for Form I-129 and associated Form I-907 for non-cap H-1B petitions starting in March. From April 1 onwards, selected registrants can begin filing their H-1B cap petitions and associated forms online, further streamlining the application process.

