US President Trump follows India's footsteps with TikTok ban

US President Donald Trump has signed the executive order on addressing the "Threat Posed by TikTok". The order will ban TikTok from operating in the US in 45 days if it is not sold by its parent Chinese company ByteDance.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Aug 07, 2020, 11:49 AM IST

The order recalls the Indian action on banning the app. An order was passed by the government of India in June that said, "The Government of India recently banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese mobile applications throughout the country."

"In a statement, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asserted that they were "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," it added.

India had banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok on June 29, days after Galwan incident. The list has since then been widened. 

The violent face-off between Indian and Chinese forces on June 14 led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but hasn't come out with a number on its side. Since then, India has acted on Chinese companies, including more scrutiny on Chinese investment proposals.  

The US Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, and the United States Armed Forces have already banned the use of TikTok on Federal Government phones. 

The US govt order also talks about how TikTok "reportedly censors content" that the Chinese Communist Party deems "politically sensitive" such as content concerning protests in Hong Kong and China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities and how the app has been used for disinformation campaigns.

Meanwhile, US govt's order on WeChat highlighting the risk posed by Chinese apps said, 'risks have led other countries, including Australia and India, to begin restricting or banning the use of WeChat."

