US President Donald Trump briefly evacuated during presser after shooting outside White House

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the Briefing Room on Monday during a daily session with reporters following a shooting near the White House.

According to CNN, Trump was being escorted out from the briefing room, as there was a shooting outside the White House. The president was abruptly ushered out of the press event and black-clad secret service agents with automatic rifles rushed across the lawn north of the White House.

Several media outlets also reported that US Secret Service guards shot a person, who was apparently armed, outside the White House on Monday.

Moments later, he returned and continued the briefing and said that the situation "very well seems to be under control".

Trump said he knew nothing about the identity or motives of the person shot, but when asked if the person had been armed, he answered: "From what I understand, the answer is yes."

"It might not have had anything to do with me," Trump added, saying the incident took place "on the outside" of the White House perimeter.

"I don't believe anything was breached, they were relatively far away," he added.

"The investigation into a US Secret Service (USSS) officer-involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital," the Secret Service tweeted.

"At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger," the tweet added.

Outside the White House, the situation was calm, but a portion of the surrounding streets had been blocked off, with a number of police and other official vehicles converging towards the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Earlier, the Secret Service confirmed that there has been an officer-involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Law enforcement officials are on the scene, it was said.

Philipos Melaku, a protester who has been camping in front of the White House for years, said he had heard a shot fired at around 5:50 pm (2150 GMT).

"I heard a gunshot and before that, I heard screaming," he told news agency AFP.

"It was a male voice," he said. "After that immediately, pointing their AR-15s, at least eight or nine men came in running."

Following the security scare, Trump returned almost immediately to the White House podium where he resumed his scheduled press conference.

Asked if he was rattled by the incident, he replied: "The world's always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique."

Trump went onto praise the Secret Service as "fantastic people, the best of the best."

"I feel very safe with Secret Service," he said. "A lot of terrific looking people ready to go if something was necessary."

(With agency inputs)