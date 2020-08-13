US makes few exceptions to visa ban, allows H-1B visa holders to enter US on conditions

Trump administration will allow H-1B visas holders to enter the United States, provided they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the announcement of the visa ban.

The US Department of State advisory further said that spouses and children of the H1-B visa holder will also be allowed to travel.

"Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification," the state department advisory said.

The advisory also stated that America will allow travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, and other workers who hold H-1B visas whose assistance is needed to revive the country's economy in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

H1-B visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit will also be allowed to the travel to the country, according to the advisory.

"Travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations. This would include individuals, identified by the Department of Defense or another US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency," the advisory stated.

On June 22, Trump suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. The White House said that the measure prolongs the ban on US employment permits to year-end and broadens it to include H1-B visas used widely in the tech industry to ensure American workers take first priority as the nation starts recovering from the economic effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

On August 4, Trump signed an executive order prohibiting American employers from using H-1B workers to displace Americans in outsourcing contracts. The order aligns federal contracting and hiring practices keeping in mind the "interest of American workers."

This order will change the priorities of the federal government in the US drastically, forcing it to hire Americans rather than signing on foreign workers, majority of those who are on H-1B visas.

The H-1B, which is a non-immigrant visa, allows companies in the US to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. As many as 500,000 migrant workers are employed in the US on an H-1B visa status. The H-1B visa is also especially popular among highly-skilled Indian IT professionals.

