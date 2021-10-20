Headlines

US is defenceless against China's nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles: Top diplomat

A hypersonic missile travels five times faster than the speed of sound and can reach distances of up to 1,500 miles.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2021, 04:35 PM IST

A recent report had revealed that China has tested a hypersonic missile with nuclear capabilites earlier this year. The Chinese government had claimed that it wasn't a missile but a spacecraft.

However, a senior US diplomat has warned that the United States is defenceless against the Chinese and Russian missile systems. 

Ambassador Robert Wood, a representative of the US has said that hypersoninc technology is something that the countries have no idea about how to defend themselves.

"Hypersonic technology is something that we have been concerned about. We just don't know how we can defend against that technology, neither does China, neither does Russia," Wood said at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

"We have seen China and Russia pursuing very actively the use, the militarization of this technology, so we are just having to respond in kind," Wood added.

Recently, a report by the Financial Times revealed that China tested a hypersonic missile in August orbiting the globe. However, the report added, the nuke-capable weapon missed its target by about two-dozen miles. However, Chinese denied it, saying that it was a routine test of spacecraft.

"This was a routine test of spacecraft to verify technology of spacecraft's reusability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Notably, a hypersonic missile travels five times faster than the speed of sound. It can reach distances of up to 1,500 miles.

