US, India have shared close bond of friendship, democratic traditions: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday wished the citizens of India on the occasion of their 74th Independence Day.

"On behalf of the government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day," Pompeo said, extending his independence day greetings to the nation.

"The United States and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions since India gained its independence seventy-three years ago," he added.

Pompeo further said that the US looks at India as a good friend and a 'great pluralist democracy'.

"As I remarked earlier this year, the United States and India see each other as great pluralist democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a happy Independence Day," Pompeo said.

He further said that the US wants to continue friendly relations with India and work together on defence, counterterrorism, trade, investment, energy, the environment, healthcare, agriculture etc.

India's celebration of Independence day will be a muted affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.