US First Lady Jill Biden takes a dig Melania Trump with 'LOVE' jacket - check here

US First Lady Jill Biden’s black jacket has been making headlines, and you wonder why? The jacket was embezzled with the word ‘LOVE’. She wore it during President Joe Biden's first meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in person with his wife Carrie Johnson. Paparazzi captured the jacket as the leaders with their spouses walked outside Hotel Carbis Bay, Cornwell, in the south of England, on Thursday.

Jill Biden wore the jacket over a polka dot dress with loose hair and black high heels. What really caught the attention of many with the metallic beading of the word ‘LOVE’ on the jacket, is the resemblance with the medium of the message with Melania Trump’s jacket she wore in 2018. The fashion blunder committed by the then First Lady was recollected by many, but this time it was not a blunder, but a subtle message delivered by the White House.

Jill Biden’s jacket evoked comparisons because Melania Trump’s jacket as she had worn it during her visit to children separated from their parents in Texas at the Southwestern United States border, and the message on her jacket was, “I really don’t care, do u?” When questioned about her message, her spokesperson said it was a slap for the journalists who and not on the children’s condition kept in after Trump’s admin policies.

Twitter soon was flooded with comments decoding the intention behind the “love” jacket. Jennifer Jacobs, Senior White House Correspondent tweeted, “Well, I think that we're bringing love from America,” @FLOTUS told me when I asked what her “LOVE message meant. “I think that this is a global conference and we're trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that's important right now that you have a sense of unity.”

When asked by reporters about the choice of her black jacket with the message, she said she wore it with the conscious choice of bringing “hope” in a world devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.