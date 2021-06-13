US diver gets caught inside humpback whale's mouth - know what happens next

In a miraculous escape, a 56-year-old commercial lobster diver who was caught inside the mouth of a humpback whale, and thought that it was the end of his life, was actually spat out by it. The lobster diver was caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of US Cape Cod.

He was about 45 feet deep in the waters when he felt a 'huge bump' and realised the whale was trying to swallow him. He said he was in the whale's mouth for around 30 seconds before it spat him out.

He thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realized he could not feel any teeth and he wasn't in any pain. The 56-year-old just has bruises on his legs.

"Then I realized, oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth ... and he's trying to swallow me," he recalled. "And I thought to myself OK, this is it. I'm finally, I'm gonna die." His thoughts went to his wife and children.

He estimates he was in the whale's mouth for about 30 seconds but continued to breathe because he still had his breathing apparatus in. Then the whale surfaced, shook its head, and spit him out. He was rescued by his crewmate in the surface boat.