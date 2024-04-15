Twitter
World

US destroyed dozens of drones, six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran, Yemen, says its military

US President Joe Biden earlier praised US forces for their "extraordinary skill" in helping Israel take down "nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles."

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)
Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, US military said on Monday that they have destroyed more than 80 drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen, Al Jazeera reported.

In an official post on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Monday, "On April 13 and the morning of April 14, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by US European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen."

Defense of Israel Activities Update On April 13 and the morning of April 14, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by U.S. European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six… pic.twitter.com/QYyk01o1Vs— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 14, 2024

"Iran's continued unprecedented, malign, and reckless behaviour endangers regional stability and the safety of US and coalition forces," CENTCOM said in a post on X "CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel's defense against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security."

CENTCOM announced after Iran came out in defence of its retaliatory attack on Israel on Saturday in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria According to Al Jazeera, the attack involving more than 300 drones and missiles caused only modest damage, as most were shot down by Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system or the US and its partners.

US President Joe Biden earlier praised US forces for their "extraordinary skill" in helping Israel take down "nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles."

Biden described US support for Israel's self-defence as "ironclad" but warned that Washington would not join any retaliatory action taken by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government against Tehran, as per Al Jazeera.Further on Sunday, the national security spokesman at the White House, John Kirby, said the ability to prevent widespread damage was a demonstration of Israel's 'military superiority' and proof that Iran was not the "military power that they claim to be."

"This was an incredible success, really proving Israel's military superiority and, just as critically, their diplomatic superiority, that they have friends in the region, that they have around the world that are willing to help them," Kirby told CNN.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin asked his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, to notify the US ahead of any potential response to the Iranian attack, according to US official." Additionally, Austin said US forces "remain postured to protect US troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel's defence, and enhance regional stability."

The threat of all-out war between Israel and Iran has put the region on tenterhooks, prompting calls for restraint from Middle Eastern neighbours and major powers.Following Iran's missile strikes on Israel, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel will "exact a price from Iran in a way and time that suits us," CNN reported on Sunday.

He said that Iran "met the strength of the Israeli security system," a reference to the minimal damage caused by the assault involving hundreds of projectiles.Gantz stated that the attack showed that "the world clearly stood together with Israel in the face of the danger."He further said, "this event is not over" and mentioned the need to "build a regional coalition and extract a price from Iran, in a way and at a time that suits us." 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

