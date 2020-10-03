Twitter to remove tweets wishing for President Trump's death from COVID-19

Twitter has stated that it will actively remove tweets wishing death upon United States President Donald Trump who has contracted COVID-19.

The platform will put their accounts into a "read only" mode for violating its policies.

After Trump announced the news of him and his wife contracting COVID-19, twitter was filled with people wishing Trump's death from the deadly respiratory disease.

On its `abusive behaviour` policy page, Twitter says: "We do not tolerate content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against an individual or group of people.

"This includes, but is not limited to, hoping that someone dies as a result of a serious disease."

Twitter told Motherboard on Saturday that users are not allowed to openly hope for Trump`s death on the platform and that tweets that do so "will have to be removed".

Trump has been admitted to the nation`s premier military hospital in Washington for several days, limiting his campaigning in the crucial month before the November 3 US presidential elections.

His doctor Sean Conley said on Friday night that he had recommended moving Trump to the Walter Reed Military Medical Centre after consulting specialists from there and the Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, administration officials said that Trump is experiencing mild symptoms but will keep working after testing positive.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 tests after one of Trump's senior advisers tested positive for the infection.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

(With IANS inputs)