Trump praises Michael Flynn's new lawyer who is a Mueller critic

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has hired a new lawyer, a former federal prosecutor who has repeatedly denigrated the Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump took notice of Flynn's new legal representation, praising Sidney Powell on Twitter as a "GREAT LAWYER" and wishing them luck.

General Michael Flynn, the 33 year war hero who has served with distinction, has not retained a good lawyer, he has retained a GREAT LAWYER, Sidney Powell. Best Wishes and Good Luck to them both! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Powell responded, "Thank you Mr. President!!" and "I'm honored." Powell is an outspoken critic of the Russia probe.

On Twitter, she advertises a T-shirt with images of special counsel Robert Mueller and his team bearing the slogan "Creeps on a Mission." Flynn, one of the earliest Trump aides to be caught up in the Russia probe, is awaiting sentencing for lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

In a recent court filing, Flynn's lawyers revealed that they'd been fired.