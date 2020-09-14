TikTok: ByteDance to partner with Oracle as Microsoft's bid is rejected

Headlines

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court poses tough question to Gujarat govt over release of convicts

UP man pays Rs 9 lakh for 'magic mirror' to see people naked, what happened next will blow you mind

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

World Cup 2023: AI imagines star Indian cricketers as children

Lifestyle habits that are damaging your eyesight

Weight loss tips: 7 dry fruits to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Director Amit Rai reveals OMG 2 script was rejected by Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker: 'Akshay Kumar showed courage'

'Aamir kitna overacting kiya': Mansoor Khan reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction to actor's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha

Made In Heaven creators dismiss Dalit author Yashica Dutt's claims of using her work: 'We are deeply disturbed with...'

HomeWorld

World

TikTok: ByteDance to partner with Oracle as Microsoft's bid is rejected

ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp that it hopes will spare it a US ban while appeasing China's government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 14, 2020, 08:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp that it hopes will spare it a US ban while appeasing China's government, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Beijing-based company had been in talks to divest TikTok's US business to either Oracle or a consortium led by Microsoft Corp after US President Donald Trump ordered the sale last month and threatened to shut down the popular short-video app in the United States.

While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people dancing that go viral among teenagers, US officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China's communist government.

The sale negotiations were upended by China updating its export control rules late last month that gave it a say over the transfer of TikTok's algorithm to a foreign buyer.

Reuters reported last week that the Chinese government would rather shut TikTok down in the United States than letting it be part of a forced sale.

Under the proposed deal, Oracle will be ByteDance`s technology partner and will assume management of TikTok's US user data, the sources said. Oracle is also negotiating to take a stake in TikTok's US operations, the sources added.

Some of ByteDance's top backers, including investment firms General Atlantic and Sequoia, will also be given minority stakes in TikTok's US operations under the proposed deal, one of the sources said.

It is unclear whether Trump, who wants a US technology company to own most of TikTok in the United States, will approve the proposed deal.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a US government panel which reviews deals for potential national security risks, is overseeing the talks between ByteDance and Oracle.

ByteDance plans to argue that CFIUS' approval two years ago of China Oceanwide Holdings Group's purchase of US insurer Genworth Financial offers a precedent for the deal structure it is proposing with Oracle, the sources said.

In that deal, China Oceanwide agreed to use a US-based, third-party service provider to manage the data of Genworth's US policyholders. ByteDance will argue a similar arrangement can safeguard the data of TikTok's US users, the sources said.

ByteDance and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The White House declined to comment.
Oracle's chairman Larry Ellison is one of the technology world's few supporters of Trump.

The firm has significant technological prowess in handling data, but no experience in social media. Its clientele comprises companies, rather than consumers.

Microsoft said earlier on Sunday it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling it TikTok`s US operations.
Retail giant Walmart Inc, which had joined Microsoft in its bid, said on Sunday it continued to have an interest in a TikTok investment, and that it would have further discussions with ByteDance's leadership and other interested parties.

"We know that any approved deal must satisfy all regulatory and national security concerns," Walmart said.

Trump signed two executive orders last month targeting ByteDance. The first bans US companies from transacting with the Chinese company or its subsidiaries from September 20. The second requires ByteDance to sell TikTok by November 12 due to the US security concerns.

Were Trump to agree to ByteDance's proposed deal structure with Oracle, he would have to make a u-turn and rescind his order calling specifically for TikTok to be divested.

As many as 40% of Americans back Trump's threat to ban TikTok if it is not sold to a US buyer, a Reuters/Ipsos national poll found last month. Among Republicans - Trump's political party - 69% said they supported the president's order, even though only 32% said they were familiar with the app.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 sets this unique box office record that not even Pathaan, Dangal, Sultan, Sanju, PK could achieve

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket ahead of ODI World Cup

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nominated to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

Himachal rains: Several houses collapse in Shimla, reopening of schools in state to be decided on weather conditions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE