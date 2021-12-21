Taliban 'mistakenly' sent Rs 6 crore to critic Tajikistan, now pleading to get it back

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has been in financial trouble since last month. In such a situation, it accidentally transferred money into the bank account of the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan. After realising its mistake, it asked for the embassy to return it, however, the authorities in Tajikistan, who are staunch critics of the Taliban, have denied any possibility of returning the money.

According to our affiliate website WION, a website named Avesta, based in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, claims that the Taliban transferred $8,00,000 to the Afghan Embassy of Tajikistan, which is about Rs 6 crore in Indian currency.

As per the report, this money was supposed to be transferred by former President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani to be spent in providing school education to the children living as refugees in Tajikistan. When Ghani fled from Afghanistan, the Taliban cancelled the deal, but by mistake, the amount was transferred to Tajikistan.

The amount was transferred only a few weeks back. Some sources cited by the publication say that this claim has been closed for $4 lakh but nothing can be said with certainty about this as there was no communication from the Taliban-run Finance ministry of Afghanistan for weeks.

According to the report, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has been experiencing financial problems since November. When it looked at its finances, the amount came to the fore. However, when the Taliban asked for this money back from Tajikistan, the country refused and said that this amount has been spent. It said that even though it did not build schools, this amount has been spent for the teachers and staff of the Embassy.