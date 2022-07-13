Supermoon today, super buck moon today: What's a supermoon? How to watch a supermoon?

What's a supermoon? It appears 30 percent brighter than it does at the farthest point on its orbit.

Biggest supermoon of 2022 today: The biggest supermoon of the year will appear today. At 9 GMT, which is 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time, a full-moon will reach a distance of 3,53,000 kilometers. The moon, also called super buck moon, will completely turn into a full moon around 10 am. All you need to know about the supermoon on July 13. How does the supermoon happen? The Moon revolves around Earth on an elliptical orbit. So sometimes it is closest to earth, sometimes farthest. The closest point is called perigee, the distant point is apogee. A supermoon happens when a full moon reaches the perigee point. So a full moon takes place every month. It can appear anywhere on its elliptical path. But not all full moons are supermoons. Only when a full moon reaches the point closest to earth, it is called a supermoon. The supermoon normally appears bigger in size. Sometimes it appears red in colour. A supermoon is a sight to behold. People who have interest in astronomy find supermoons very interesting. They follow almost all supermoons during the year. Many scientists say July 13's supermoon will be the largest and brightest in 2022.

How to see a supermoon?

A supermoon appears 14 percent larger than normal. It appears 30 percent brighter than it does at the farthest point on its orbit. For most people, it is difficult to tell the difference. However, with naked eyes, one can see highlands and lowlands.

So if a person wants to really see the supermoon, she must have binoculars or telescopes. If you have the right equipment, you can see craters, ridges, mountains on the moon's surface. Near the horizon it appears big because it can be compared with smaller structures like buildings and trees.