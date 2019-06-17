Study writings of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya: BJP leader Tarun Vijay to Chinese scholars

Chinese scholars should study the writings of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to enhance their understanding of the RSS and BJP as well as changes taking place in India under Prime Minister

Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP leader Tarun Vijay said.

Speaking on 'India-China Cultural Relations, organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) at Sichuan University at Chengdu, Vijay, the former editor of RSS mouthpiece "Panchjanya", said Chinese scholars have begun understanding the RSS and BJP through vigorous academic interactions and it is a "positive sign of the changing times".

"It will be better if the ideological belief of the new India's leaders expressed through the writings of Pandit Upadhyaya's integral humanism and Dr Mookerjee's cultural nationalism is also studied," he said. "

"Chinese thinkers must study Pt Upadhyaya and Dr Mookerjee to understand the new changes occurring in India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he said, adding that he will gift literature on the Jan Sangh founders to Sichuan University's library.

He said that "cultural nationalism and integral humanism, that speak for the last man's progress (Antyodaya) are the main sources of civilisational inspiration of the BJP within the constitutional framework of the republic."