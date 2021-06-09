Southern Ocean recognised as world's fifth ocean by National Geography cartographers

The major discovery has come on the occasion of World Oceans Day celebrated on June 8. The Southern Ocean is the body of water encircling Antarctica.

Till now we knew that the Earth comprises 71% of water and that there are four oceans surrounding the landmass. However, now there is a little change to it with not four but five oceans surrounding the landmass. The National Geography cartographers have now identified the Southern Ocean as the fifth ocean on the planet.

Antarctica has been facing the brunt of climate change and rapid warming of the planet for decades and scientists are now studying its impact on the Southern Ocean, which is home to a delicate marine ecosystem that includes whales, penguins, and seals.

Since National Geographic began making maps in 1915, it has recognised four oceans - the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic Oceans that surround the landmass. But henceforth, it recognises the Southern Ocean as the world’s fifth ocean.

Geographers debated whether the waters around Antarctica had enough unique characteristics to deserve their own name, or whether they were simply cold, southern extensions of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans.

While the other oceans are defined by the continents that fence them in, the Southern Ocean is defined by a current. Scientists are currently studying how human-driven climate change is altering the Southern Ocean.

The Southern Ocean encompasses unique and fragile marine ecosystems. By drawing attention to the Southern Ocean, the National Geographic Society hopes to promote its conservation focusing public awareness onto a region in particular need of a conservation spotlight.