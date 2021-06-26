SHOCKING! Woman breaks down after being asked to leave gym and told 'you can't be showing your belly'

A woman was left embarrassed and hurt after being fat-shamed at the gym and told to leave. She claimed, the incident happened because the crop top she was wearing exposed her belly. She took to TikTok to detail the incident which left her feeling ashamed and upset.

TikTok user Shelby (@shelby.bellz) broke down in tears after a gym manager interrupted her workout and asked her to leave. She recorded a video in the car park of her gym and said, "So I just went to the gym and the lady at the front desk said they have a policy, you're not allowed to wear sports bras to the gym, that you 'can't be showing your belly."

The front desk lady then said, "It’s fine for this time, but just so you know for next time." For reference, Shelby then showed a short clip of her outfit. She was wearing a long sports bra and high-waisted leggings. Only a small proportion of her midriff was visible.

Shelby continued, "I said OK that’s fine. I went to do my workout, I’m 15 minutes in on the treadmill and the program coordinator came up to me and asked me to leave." She then broke into tears and said, "I am so embarrassed."

After watching her videos, some argued that it’s normal for gyms to have a dress code. In response to which Shelby said, "To the people who were commenting that I was being overdramatic, you just have to remember that for some people it takes so much courage and confidence to get up the gall to go to the gym."

The woman continued to narrate why she feels she was fat-shamed and why the incident was problematic. She said, "The only reason that I really tagged 'fat shaming' is because I genuinely believe that if that was a smaller woman standing there at the counter, that they wouldn't have said that to her; 'Well we can't have our bellies hanging out'. I genuinely believe that that wouldn't have been said."

Many viewers understood why Shelby was hurt by the incident and agreed that it was not okay.

One user wrote, "Time for a new gym hunny, I'm so sorry that happened to you," while another said, "Oh honey don't be embarrassed they should be embarrassed. I would name and shame them. Don't cry, just remember you're beautiful and strong."