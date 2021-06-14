Shocking! Father 'killed daughters and threw bodies in water' for THIS reason

In a shocking case, a Spanish father drugged and allegedly killed his two young daughters at his house before dumping their bodies at sea off the Spanish island of Tenerife, according to a preliminary judicial investigation.

Investigators believe that Spanish father Tomas Gimeno gave his daughters Olivia, six, and Anna, one, sleeping pills and then killed them at his home, before disposing of their bodies, Daily Mail reported.

The suspect killed the children at his house in Tenerife on April 27, a court document said. "The plan of the accused was to cause his ex-partner the greatest pain she could imagine, by deliberately causing uncertainty about the fate that Olivia and Anna had suffered at his hands," the document said.

The girls' anguished mother Beatriz Zimmerman, who is divorced from Gimeno, alleges he told her she would never see him or her daughters again in a 'farewell' message.

Opened medicine packets containing sedatives and muscle relaxants were discovered in his living room, Catalan newspaper El Periodico reported.

He vanished with the girls three months ago after attacking his ex-wife's new boyfriend, sparking a nationwide manhunt in Spain supported by celebrities including Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez.

A court issued an international warrant on Saturday for his arrest on suspicion of two counts of aggravated homicide and one of domestic violence.

He allegedly took their bodies in his car to his boat and dumped both overboard wrapped in towels and placed in sports bags at around 10:30 p.m. the same night.

Gimeno's daughter Olivia, six, was found lifeless in a sports bag more than 3,000 feet underwater off Tenerife, next to a second holdall which was empty.

37-year-old Gimeno and his youngest daughter Anna, one, are still missing but presumed dead.

The disappearance of the girls prompted angry demonstrations in cities across Spain on Friday.

"All Spain is shocked, all our support for the families whose pain is absolutely unbearable and unimaginable, all our rejection of sexist violence, the vicarious violence that some still deny in our country," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday during a visit to Costa Rica.