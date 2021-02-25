SHOCKING: Murder suspect cooked heart of victim, served it to 2 other victims for THIS reason

Headlines

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeWorld

World

SHOCKING: Murder suspect cooked heart of victim, served it to 2 other victims for THIS reason

According to local media, the suspect identified as Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of removing the organ from the body of a neighbour.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 01:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a horrifying incident, a US man accused of a triple murder in Oklahoma took out the heart of one of his victims from her body and then cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims. US media reported that the man served the 'cooked heart' of one of the victims to the other two before attacking them.

According to Oklahoma City News 4 TV and the Oklahoman newspaper, the suspect identified as Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of removing the organ from the body of a neighbour who was allegedly murdered by Anderson.

Anderson then brought the heart to the home of his uncle where he cooked the heart with potatoes and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife.

Investigators told the Grady County Court in Chickasha on Tuesday that the accused then allegedly killed the uncle and his four-year-old granddaughter.

“He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons,” an agent wrote in a search warrant presented in court.

Anderson committed the horrific crime just weeks after he was released from prison on a general commutation by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. It is to be noted that Anderson has a long arrest record.

Anderson was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 on drug charges. Reports claimed that Anderson confessed to the murders in court on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet world's unluckiest man who sold 10 percent of Apple shares for 800 dollars

IND vs WI: Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, pics go viral

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out: See how to check, what is next for applicants here

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE