SHOCKING: Murder suspect cooked heart of victim, served it to 2 other victims for THIS reason

In a horrifying incident, a US man accused of a triple murder in Oklahoma took out the heart of one of his victims from her body and then cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims. US media reported that the man served the 'cooked heart' of one of the victims to the other two before attacking them.

According to Oklahoma City News 4 TV and the Oklahoman newspaper, the suspect identified as Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of removing the organ from the body of a neighbour who was allegedly murdered by Anderson.

Anderson then brought the heart to the home of his uncle where he cooked the heart with potatoes and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife.

Investigators told the Grady County Court in Chickasha on Tuesday that the accused then allegedly killed the uncle and his four-year-old granddaughter.

“He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons,” an agent wrote in a search warrant presented in court.

Anderson committed the horrific crime just weeks after he was released from prison on a general commutation by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. It is to be noted that Anderson has a long arrest record.

Anderson was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 on drug charges. Reports claimed that Anderson confessed to the murders in court on Tuesday.