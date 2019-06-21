Shocker: Alaska teen kills best friend after stranger offers $9 million

Denali Brehmer, an 18-year-old teenager from Alaska killed her best friend, Cynthia Hoffman, after Indiana man, Daren Schilmiller posing as a tycoon online offered her $9m for the killing.

The court documents describe them as best friends.

She confessed to killing Cynthia on a hiking trail.

She also posted a snapchat video of the murder to Daren Schilmiller.

The teenager committed the murder at the behest of a man named 'Tyler' online who claimed to be a millionaire from Kansas.

However, Tyler was a fake internet persona fabricated by Daren SchilMiller to defraud her.

Denali Brehmer was instigated by Mr. Daren Schilmiller to kill and rape the victim.

Investigators uncovered mobile phone evidence where they planned to kill and rape someone in Alaska.

Mrs. Brehmer paid money to four other accused to help her commit the act of murder.

The victim was brought to the Thunderbird Falls in Anchorage by the killers on the day of her death under the pretext of going hiking. Then the suspects tied her hand and head with duct tape, shot her in the back of her head and threw her into the Eklutna River, nearly 30 miles (48km) north of Anchorage.

Ms. Hoffman's family said she had learning difficulties. The victim's father, Timothy Hoffman, told the Anchorage Daily News: "My daughter trusted these people. My daughter just wanted friends. Now I have to bury her."

The four others accused , Kayden McIntosh, 16, Caleb Leyland, 19, and a juvenile male and female, have been criminally charged.

Ms. Brehmer sent video and photos to Mr. Schilmiller in Indiana throughout the attack.

Ms. Brehmer has also confessed to filming a video of an 8 or 9-year-old girl being sexually harassed and also a 15-year-old girl and sending them to Mr. Schilmiller.

Bryan Schroder, the US Attorney for the District of Alaska, told a news conference on Tuesday: "For all of the good the internet can do, it can be a dark place and parents would be wise to monitor the activity of their children online."