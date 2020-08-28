'Save American dream or see it get demolished by socialist agenda': Trump ahead of US Presidential election

Headlines

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

‘Deeply disturbed, simply unacceptable’: Supreme Court issues stern statement on Manipur violence

Mahindra Thar 5-door has to wait as company gears up for Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Respiratory disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Weight Loss: 10 health benefits of khichdi

10 Traditional dishes of India you must try

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

HomeWorld

World

'Save American dream or see it get demolished by socialist agenda': Trump ahead of US Presidential election

He further said that America is not 'a land cloaked in darkness' but 'a torch that enlightens the entire world.'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that the Presidential election will be a clincher in deciding whether the 'American dream' can be saved or will it be demolished by a 'socialist agenda.'

"This election will decide clear choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas," Trump said.

"This election will decide clear choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas," he added.

He further said that America is not 'a land cloaked in darkness' but 'a torch that enlightens the entire world.'

Trump promised to build top-notch missile systems and "cyber defence".

Further, he attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden, calling him a "destroyer of American greatness."

"Joe Biden is not a saviour of America`s soul. He is the destroyer of America`s jobs and if given the chance, he would be the destroyer of American greatness. For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donation of blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses, told them he felt their pain and then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship our jobs to China and many distant lands," Trump said while addressing the Republican National Convention.

"The election would decide whether we create rapid high-paying jobs or whether we crush our industries and send these jobs overseas. Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens," he added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE