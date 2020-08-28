'Save American dream or see it get demolished by socialist agenda': Trump ahead of US Presidential election

He further said that America is not 'a land cloaked in darkness' but 'a torch that enlightens the entire world.'

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that the Presidential election will be a clincher in deciding whether the 'American dream' can be saved or will it be demolished by a 'socialist agenda.'

"This election will decide clear choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas," Trump said.

Trump promised to build top-notch missile systems and "cyber defence".

Further, he attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden, calling him a "destroyer of American greatness."

"Joe Biden is not a saviour of America`s soul. He is the destroyer of America`s jobs and if given the chance, he would be the destroyer of American greatness. For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donation of blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses, told them he felt their pain and then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship our jobs to China and many distant lands," Trump said while addressing the Republican National Convention.

"The election would decide whether we create rapid high-paying jobs or whether we crush our industries and send these jobs overseas. Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens," he added.