Right about 'China Virus' coming from Wuhan Lab, impose fine on China: Donald Trump

After US top COVID-19 advisor, Dr Fauci's private emails were released to the press, the debate over virus coming from Wuhan Lab has sparked again.

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he was right about the 'China Virus coming from Wuhan lab' and called for imposing a fine on China for the 'deaths and destruction' it has caused.

"Now everyone, even so-called enemy is beginning to say that President Trump was right about China virus coming from Wuhan Lab," Trump said in a statement.

"The correspondence between Dr Anthony Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay USD 10 trillion to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused!" added Trump.

More than 3,000 pages of emails, dated from January to June 2020, were obtained by the Washington Post, Buzzfeed News, and CNN via the requests of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The revealed emails detailed that the top US expert and his colleagues noted, in the initial days, that COVID-19 may have leaked from the lab in China.

Since the beginning, Donal Trump blamed China for the pandemic and said Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease, leaked from the Wuhan laboratory.

In March 2020, he referred to the virus as the 'China virus' calling the country out for the global health crisis.

Dr Fauci has even demanded China release medical records of the Wuhan lab workers, who got sick in 2019. He said those records might aid in the in-depth exploration of the theory.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced that he has given fresh orders for further US intelligence probe into the origin of COVID-19, the report of which should be submitted in 90 days.

On the other hand, Chinese officials and scientists continue to reject the lab leak theory, saying that the virus was present in other regions before it hit Wuhan in 2019.