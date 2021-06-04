Right about 'China Virus' coming from Wuhan Lab, impose fine on China: Donald Trump

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

HomeWorld

World

Right about 'China Virus' coming from Wuhan Lab, impose fine on China: Donald Trump

After US top COVID-19 advisor, Dr Fauci's private emails were released to the press, the debate over virus coming from Wuhan Lab has sparked again.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2021, 12:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he was right about the 'China Virus coming from Wuhan lab' and called for imposing a fine on China for the 'deaths and destruction' it has caused.

"Now everyone, even so-called enemy is beginning to say that President Trump was right about China virus coming from Wuhan Lab," Trump said in a statement. 

After US top COVID-19 advisor, Dr Anthony Fauci's private emails were released to the press, the debate over coronavirus coming from Wuhan Lab has sparked once again.

"The correspondence between Dr Anthony Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay USD 10 trillion to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused!" added Trump.

More than 3,000 pages of emails, dated from January to June 2020, were obtained by the Washington Post, Buzzfeed News, and CNN via the requests of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The revealed emails detailed that the top US expert and his colleagues noted, in the initial days, that COVID-19 may have leaked from the lab in China.

Since the beginning, Donal Trump blamed China for the pandemic and said Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease, leaked from the Wuhan laboratory.

In March 2020, he referred to the virus as the 'China virus' calling the country out for the global health crisis. 

Dr Fauci has even demanded China release medical records of the Wuhan lab workers, who got sick in 2019. He said those records might aid in the in-depth exploration of the theory.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced that he has given fresh orders for further US intelligence probe into the origin of COVID-19, the report of which should be submitted in 90 days.

On the other hand, Chinese officials and scientists continue to reject the lab leak theory, saying that the virus was present in other regions before it hit Wuhan in 2019.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Microsoft Windows

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Prayagraj, Gurugram; check latest rates of your city

Meet Sai Sudharsan, IPL star who dominated Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Monsoon health: Tips to keep respiratory diseases at bay during rainy season

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE