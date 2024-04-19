Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet granddaughter of billionaire with Rs 25040 crore net worth, she is married to superstar, works as...

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya reprimanded by BCCI after MI vs PBKS clash, slapped with hefty fine

'Reschedule non-essential travel': Indian Embassy issues travel advisory for citizens in UAE amid bad weather condition

Captain America, Jawan’s action director Spiro Razatos roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2

Apple iPhone users in this country can no longer download WhatsApp

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet granddaughter of billionaire with Rs 25040 crore net worth, she is married to superstar, works as...

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya reprimanded by BCCI after MI vs PBKS clash, slapped with hefty fine

'Reschedule non-essential travel': Indian Embassy issues travel advisory for citizens in UAE amid bad weather condition

10 superfoods for healthy liver

This place in India is snake free

8 most friendly wild animals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Captain America, Jawan’s action director Spiro Razatos roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2

This man won Rs 5 crore on KBC, then went bankrupt, got addicted to alcohol, smoking, sold milk for survival, is now..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

HomeWorld

World

'Reschedule non-essential travel': Indian Embassy issues travel advisory for citizens in UAE amid bad weather condition

The Indian consulate in Dubai has also operationalized emergency helpline numbers to assist passengers.Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid heavy rains that lashed United Arab Emirates and caused flood-like situation, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has issued an advisory for Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through the airport to reschedule their non-essential travel till flight operations normaliseThe Indian consulate in Dubai has also operationalized emergency helpline numbers to assist passengers.Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions. 

In its advisory issued today, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said, "Due to disruption caused by unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE earlier this week, Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights." It said that situation continues to remain unprecedented, however added that the UAE authorities are working round the clock to ensure the normalisation of operations."

"The Airport Authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the Airport ONLY AFTER final confirmation from the respective airlines regarding the departure date and time of the respective flights. In light of the above advisory, inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise," the advisory read. "In order to assist Indian nationals at the Dubai International Airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalized emergency helpline numbers which have been functional since April 17, 2024," it

The Consulate General of India in Dubai emphasised on Thursday that they are in constant touch with UAE authorities and airlines, facilitating connections between stranded Indian passengers and their families.They further stated that relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations.

"We are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. -Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. - Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post shared on X. Moreover, the CGI stressed in their post that the helpline numbers will remain active until the situation normalizes. They further assured to remain committed to serving the Indian community currently living in or traveling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Made in Rs 19 crore, this film earned Rs 125 crore, won four National Film Awards, was first Indian movie to...

ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board-linked money laundering case

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani signs deal with Deepika Padukone, Rs 820000 crore firm to…

Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against woman who claims to be his second wife

Meet beedi worker's son who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement