Prince Harry asked to return to UK to bid a 'final goodbye' to grandfather Prince Philip: Reports

Headlines

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

AI imagines Margot Robbie's Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken exploring Indian traditions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Video: Caught red-handed, Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 bribe money

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exits the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

HomeWorld

World

Prince Harry asked to return to UK to bid a 'final goodbye' to grandfather Prince Philip: Reports

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, has been ailing since February 2021 and was first admitted to the hospital on February 16.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prince Harry has reportedly been asked to rush back to the UK to be with his grandfather Prince Philip amid his hospitalisation. Prince Harry has been living in the US for the past year. The Royal Observer cited sources as saying that Harry has been asked to come home as the royal family is concerned with Duke of Edinburgh's health. Harry has been reportedly asked to come home to bid his grandfather a final 'goodbye'. 

Harry “is being advised to fly home right now to say goodbye to his grandfather,” the source told the publication. “Who knows if he will listen.” 

The Buckingham Palace is also reportedly making arrangements for a potential funeral, which would turn out to be a “massive state function.”

“There are lots of discussions about what to do with the problem of Meghan (Markle) and Harry,” the source added, before explaining that palace officials are still considering "where to seat them and how to protect them from the British public who may boo them."

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, has been ailing since February 2021. He was first admitted to the hospital on February 16 when he complained of feeling 'unwell'. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 27,399 on Flipkart after Rs 42,600 discount, check details

Specially-abled dog receives custom wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz, viral video melts hearts

Meet the actress who married a man with Rs 28,000 crore net worth, was a supermodel, her husband is…

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE