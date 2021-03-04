Prince Harry asked to return to UK to bid a 'final goodbye' to grandfather Prince Philip: Reports

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, has been ailing since February 2021 and was first admitted to the hospital on February 16.

Prince Harry has reportedly been asked to rush back to the UK to be with his grandfather Prince Philip amid his hospitalisation. Prince Harry has been living in the US for the past year. The Royal Observer cited sources as saying that Harry has been asked to come home as the royal family is concerned with Duke of Edinburgh's health. Harry has been reportedly asked to come home to bid his grandfather a final 'goodbye'.

Harry “is being advised to fly home right now to say goodbye to his grandfather,” the source told the publication. “Who knows if he will listen.”

The Buckingham Palace is also reportedly making arrangements for a potential funeral, which would turn out to be a “massive state function.”

“There are lots of discussions about what to do with the problem of Meghan (Markle) and Harry,” the source added, before explaining that palace officials are still considering "where to seat them and how to protect them from the British public who may boo them."

