President Mutharika takes lead in Malawi election with 75% of votes counted

Malawi's President Peter Mutharika has so far taken 40.44% of votes cast in the May 21 presidential election, with 75% of the vote counted, the Electoral Commission said on Thursday. Lazarus Chakwera, who heads the opposition Malawi Congress Party, has 35.34%, while Deputy President Saulos Chilima has secured 18.35%, the commission told a news conference.

Malawi also held parliamentary elections on Tuesday.