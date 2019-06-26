Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Kabul, hopes Afghan peace deal 'before September 1'

Headlines

ICMAI CMA Final Inter Result 2023 date out: Official website, how to check, other details here

IND vs AUS: Virender Sehwag's perspective on Shubman Gill's potential for a double century

AIADMK break ties with BJP-led NDA alliance, to lead separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet IAS Pramod Agrawal, IIT graduate, who once led Rs 1,78,000 crore govt company

Priyanka Chopra showers love on 'most beautiful bride' Parineeti Chopra, teases Raghav Chadha: ‘Hope you are ready to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICMAI CMA Final Inter Result 2023 date out: Official website, how to check, other details here

IND vs AUS: Virender Sehwag's perspective on Shubman Gill's potential for a double century

Meet IAS Pramod Agrawal, IIT graduate, who once led Rs 1,78,000 crore govt company

Top-5: Leading run-scorers among active players in ODI World Cups

Top-5: Highest Individual Scores by Active Batsmen in World Crickets

7 Foods that can reverse premature greying

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

Priyanka Chopra showers love on 'most beautiful bride' Parineeti Chopra, teases Raghav Chadha: ‘Hope you are ready to…’

Champaran Mutton director Ranjan Kumar shares how his film reached semifinals of Student Academy Awards 2023 | Exclusive

Jawan box office: SRK film crosses Rs 1000 crore; beats Pathaan, Gadar 2 to become highest grossing Hindi film in India

HomeWorld

World

Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Kabul, hopes Afghan peace deal 'before September 1'

US officials have previously said they are hoping for a deal before the upcoming Afghan presidential elections, which have already been delayed twice and are now set for September

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2019, 05:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he hopes for a peace deal with the Taliban "before September 1", speaking as he made his first visit to Kabul since Washington launched talks with the insurgents last year.
Pompeo met with President Ashraf Ghani as well as General Scott Miller, who leads NATO's Afghanistan mission and the US war effort in the country, as well as other high-level Afghan officials during the unannounced one-day visit to the Afghan capital.

He said peace was Washington's "highest priority". Last September the US began a fresh push to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table to end America's longest war."I hope we have a peace deal before September 1, that's certainly our mission set," Pompeo said during the visit. US officials have previously said they are hoping for a deal before the upcoming Afghan presidential elections, which have already been delayed twice and are now set for September. The next round of talks between the Taliban and the US are set to begin on June 29 in Doha.

The talks have centred on four issues: counter-terrorism, the foreign troop presence, an intra-Afghan dialogue, and a permanent ceasefire. The Taliban have insisted that foreign troops must leave, and refused to speak with the Afghan government in Kabul, whom they deem "puppets". Pompeo said the US is nearly ready to conclude a "draft text" outlining Taliban promises never to allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for international terrorism again.

"In light of this progress we've begun discussions with the Taliban regarding foreign military presence which today remains conditions-based," he said. "And while we've made clear to the Taliban that we're prepared to remove our forces, I want to be clear we've not yet agreed on a timeline to do so." Huge swathes of Afghan society worry that if the US does make a deal with the Taliban, the militant Islamists would try to seize power and undo advances in women's rights, media freedoms, and legal protections.

Pompeo's visit also came amid an escalating regional standoff with neighbouring Iran, as Washington announced sanctions against supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump warned of "overwhelming" retaliation to any attack.Analysts have warned war with Tehran could have a devastating impact on Washington's efforts to secure a peace deal in Afghanistan.Iran and Afghanistan share a 900 kilometre (600 mile) border and have long had a complex relationship. Iran nearly went to war with the Sunni Taliban regime in 1998, and quietly backed the US invasion of 2001.

But Tehran has more recently sought to build relations with the Taliban, mindful of preserving interests in the neighbouring country.US officials have accused Iran of providing material support, including anti-tank guided missiles and other weaponry, to the Taliban since at least 2007. "Maybe this fact is too obvious to mention in the news coverage, but the United States' efforts to negotiate an exit from the Afghan war would explode into a thousand pieces in the event of conflict with Iran," Graeme Smith, a Kabul-based consultant with the International Crisis Group, tweeted recently.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a ruthless former warlord, told AFP on the sidelines of a conference in Pakistan on Saturday that "of course" a US war with Iran would affect the Afghan peace process. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Great Indian Family box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film takes a dull start, earns just Rs 1.40 crore

China will help Nepal end its landlocked status, says Xi Jinping

Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 signs deal with Rs 1.03 lakh crore firm for lavish Mumbai office, rent is…

Sukhee box office collection day 1: Shilpa Shetty-starrer sees disastrous opening, fails to earn even Rs 50 lakh

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani plays during actress’ bidaai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE