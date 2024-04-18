Twitter
PM Netanyahu announces Israel will determine response to threats from Iran as allies urge for restraint

Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel after an apparent Israeli strike killed two Iranian generals. Israel and Iran have waged a long shadow war, but the strike was Iran's first direct military attack on Israel.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would decide whether and how to respond to Iran's major air assault earlier this week, brushing off calls for restraint from close allies. Israel has vowed to respond to Iran's unprecedented attack, leaving the region bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza. 

Israel's allies have been urging Israel to hold back on any response to the attack that could spiral. The diplomatic pressure came as Iran's president warned that even the “tiniest” invasion of its territory would bring a “massive and harsh” response. 

Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel after an apparent Israeli strike killed two Iranian generals. Israel and Iran have waged a long shadow war, but the strike was Iran's first direct military attack on Israel. 

Israel says it and its partners intercepted nearly all the missiles and drones. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel against any retaliation as he addressed an annual army parade, which was moved from its usual route and not broadcast live on state TV — possibly to avoid being targeted. In remarks carried by Iran's official IRNA news agency, Raisi said the weekend attack was limited, and that if Iran had wanted to carry out a bigger attack, “nothing would remain from the Zionist regime.” 

Regional tensions have increased since the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war on October 7, when Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a cross-border attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others. Israel responded with an offensive in Gaza that has caused widespread devastation and killed more than 33,800 people, according to local health officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | 'We certainly support...': US on Elon Musk's remarks on India's permanent UNSC seat

