PM Modi expresses ‘deep anguish’ over Seoul Halloween stampede deaths, writes to South Korea President

PM Modi said that he is deeply anguished over the deaths in South Korea stampede (File photo)

The tragic and deadly Halloween stampede in South Korea took the world by storm, with many world leaders stepping forward to offer condolences to the victims. Expressing grief over the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

PM Modi wrote a letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol expressing his deep anguish over the deaths of over 150 people in the tragic stampede that took place during a Halloween party in Seoul on Saturday night.

The Indian Embassy in South Korea tweeted on Sunday, “PM @narendramodi in his letter to ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol @President_KR has expressed deep anguish at the tragic loss of lives at yesterday's stampede incident in Seoul. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the friends and families who lost their loved ones.”

PM @narendramodi in his letter to ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol @President_KR has expressed deep anguish at the tragic loss of lives at yesterday's stampede incident in Seoul. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the friends and families who lost their loved ones.

The stampede took place in the Itaewon district in Seoul, which is the capital city of South Korea. Many Indian leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed their grief and condolences over the tragedy.

The stampede, which occurred on Saturday night, led to the death of at least 26 foreign nationals from 14 countries when crowds of people celebrating Halloween swelled in narrow alleys of Seoul's popular nightlife district. There have been at least 153 deaths in total.

Some media houses reported that there were over 100,000 people inside the Halloween party venue, and there was no proper ventilation for a crowd this size. There were also rumours that a celebrity was inside the hotel bar, which led to a large number of people rushing to the bar at the same time through narrow alleys.

The Seoul police have confirmed the identities of nearly all those who were killed in the Halloween party, while dozens still remain in the hospital due to injuries. The stampede has become one of the worst tragedies to take place in the history of South Korea.

(With PTI inputs)

