Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Pakistan train accident: 36 killed, several injured as two trains collide in Sindh Province

Local media quoting hospital officials said that the death toll might increase further as several of the injured people were in critical condition.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 01:51 PM IST

Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province early Monday morning, killing at least 36 people and injuring more than 50, according to officials.

A Sir Syed Express Train, which was en route from Lahore to Karachi, collided head on with the Sargodha-bound Millat Express train near Dharki city in Ghotki district.

The collision occurred in the Ghotki District when a Millat Express train -- headed from Karachi to Sargodha -- derailed, and another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, hit the Millat Express, Samaa TV reported citing Pakistan Railways officials.

An emergency has been declared at hospitals in Ghotki, Dharki, Obaro and Mirpur Mathelo where injured were rushed.

The Express Tribune reported that at least 36 people have been killed and scores of others injured in the train collision.

Speaking to Geo News, Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said that 13 to 14 coaches had derailed in the incident while six to eight were "completely destroyed".

Reacting to the train derailment, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was "shocked by the horrific train accident".

"Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines," he said on Twitter.

Local media quoting hospital officials said that the death toll might increase further as several of the injured people were in critical condition.

The Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force, have also rushed to the site to assist the civil administration in the rescue and relief operations.

In March this year, Lahore-bound Karachi Express had derailed in Sindh province. Later, a probe launched under the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) had blamed the "poor condition of the track" for the accident in which a woman was killed and 13 others sustained injuries.

(With agency inputs)

