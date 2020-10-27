At least 7 killed, 70 injured in blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

At least seven people were killed and as many as 70 were injured in an explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday morning. The development was confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman has confirmed, Dawn reported.

The blast occurred at a Madrassah at Kohart Road in Dir Colony in Peshawar. All injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital at Peshawar.

"The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag,” Reuters quoted a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with media. Children were among the dead, he added.

Rescue teams have reached the blast site and operations are underway. The area has been cordoned off.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)