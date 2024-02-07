Pakistan Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, Bilawal Bhutto's PPP frontrunners as Imran Khan remains in jail

Pakistan's political landscape is marred by controversy, with accusations of military interference casting a shadow over the electoral process.

As Pakistan gears up for its national elections on February 8, all eyes are on the two major contenders: Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). However, the political landscape is marred by controversy, with accusations of military interference casting a shadow over the electoral process.

Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister, has emerged as the front-runner, with his party PML-N widely expected to secure victory. Sharif, who returned from self-exile last year, has positioned himself as a champion for economic revival, pledging to address pressing issues such as high inflation, currency instability, and low foreign reserves. Analysts suggest that Sharif's perceived backing by the powerful military gives him an advantage over his rivals, particularly Imran Khan, his main political adversary.

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and former Prime Minister, finds himself in a precarious position ahead of the elections. Despite winning the last national election, Khan is now in jail, with his party facing what many see as a military-backed crackdown. This development has significantly weakened Khan's electoral prospects and cast doubt on the fairness of the electoral process.

In contrast, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the scion of Pakistan's most prominent political dynasty, presents himself as a formidable contender for the premiership. As the son of the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal inherits a rich political legacy and commands significant support, particularly in southern Pakistan.

However, the upcoming elections are not without challenges. Pakistan grapples with a dire economic crisis, escalating inflation, and rising militant activities. Moreover, strained relations with neighboring countries further exacerbate the country's woes. Despite these pressing issues, the election discourse has largely revolved around the power struggle between Sharif and Khan, sidelining crucial matters affecting the nation's stability and security.