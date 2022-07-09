Pak PM hails terrorist Burhan Wani, says 'heroic struggle' continues to 'inspire' Kashmiri youth

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday glorified slain terrorist Burhan Wani who was killed on this day in 2016 and slammed India over Jammu and Kashmir.



Taking to Twitter, Sharif said Burhan Wani's "heroic struggle" continues to "inspire the Kashmiri youth".

"Indian occupation forces martyred Burhan Wani this day in 2016 but could never extinguish flame of freedom he ignited in the hearts & minds of the people of IIOJK. His heroic struggle against ruthless & illegal occupation continues to inspire the Kashmiri youth & blaze their path," he tweeted.

Burhan, an ardent student, was forced to leave books and carry guns due to unjust Indian oppression and has now become an epitome of Kashmiri people’s indomitable resistance against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Sharif said.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also posted a message on Burhan Wani's sixth death anniversary. It said the government and people of Pakistan pay "strong tribute" to the life and legacy of Burhan Wani for his "selfless contribution and sacrifice" in the struggle of the Kashmiris.

Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in 2016.