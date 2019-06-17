Pak Army removes ISI chief Asim Munir after 8-month stint, appoints Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as new spymaster

In a surprise reshuffle, Pakistan Army has removed ISI chief Lt General Asim Munir and has replaced him with Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

Munir has been removed after a brief stint of eight months as the chief of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency. Munir had been posted as the spymaster in October last year.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed appointed as the Director General of the ISI, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - on Sunday.

Hameed's appointment is among several changes made in the top brass of the Pakistani military. Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed as the Adjutant General, Lt Gen Amir Abbasi to GHQ as Quarter Master General, and Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz the engineer-in-chief at the GHQ.

Who is Faiz Hameed?

On April 12, the Pakistan Army promoted then-Major General Hameed to the rank of Lt Gen and appointed him Adjutant General at the General Headquarters (GHQ) later that month.

He previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security and is believed to be a close aide of Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

Lt Gen Hameed's name first caught public eye when he helped end Faizabad dharna by a radical religious group in November 2017 through a deal.

His appointment comes at a very crucial time and it is believed that his vast experience at ISI may help him deal with both external and internal security challenges.

Munir's shortest stint as ISI chief

Lt Gen Munir's eight-month stint as the ISI chief was probably one of the shortest among those who had served this office, Dawn reported. He was appointed as Corps Commander Gujranwala.

Munir was appointed as the ISI chief in October last year after the retirement of his predecessor Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

Munir previously served as the head of the Military Intelligence (MI). Munir has also served as the commander of the Force Command Northern Areas. He was conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz in March 2018.