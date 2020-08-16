On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building, Burj Khalifa, Niagara Falls illuminated in tricolour

Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

HomeWorld

World

On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building, Burj Khalifa, Niagara Falls illuminated in tricolour

The Empire State Building in New York, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and the Niagara Falls in Canada were lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 11:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As India celebrated its 74th Independence Day, the Empire State Building in New York, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and the Niagara Falls in Canada were lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag.

In the US, under the concept of a drive-thru festival, more than 800 cars drove into a first-of-its-kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC to commemorate the occasion.

People and their wheels lined up bumper to bumper to see a display of floats that gave the Indian diaspora the true essence of India packed with a punch of nostalgia. The drive-thru festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood and Deepa Shahani.

Many in the crowd held India's tricolour, dawned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers.

On the other hand, the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was also lit up with the tricolour to commemorate India's Independence Day. Several people shared the video on social media, including the official handle of the Burj Khalifa itself.

"To celebrate the seventy-fourth Indian Independence Day, we illuminate the #Khalifa Tower with the colours of the Indian flag to wish them continued prosperity, peace and freedom," the translation of the caption read.

In Canada, Niagara Falls was illuminated in colours of Indian national flag and a video was shared by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

Meanwhile in New York, for the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled with pride and patriotism alongside the US flag at Times Square.

The flag was hoisted at the iconic venue by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, who was the guest of honour at the event.

Over 200 Indian-Americans participated in the event to witness the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. They chanted patriotic slogans and raised Indian flags.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE