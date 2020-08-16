On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building, Burj Khalifa, Niagara Falls illuminated in tricolour

The Empire State Building in New York, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and the Niagara Falls in Canada were lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag.

As India celebrated its 74th Independence Day, the Empire State Building in New York, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and the Niagara Falls in Canada were lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag.

In the US, under the concept of a drive-thru festival, more than 800 cars drove into a first-of-its-kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC to commemorate the occasion.

United States: The Empire State Building in New York illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag. #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/QxoN7rL7yY — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

People and their wheels lined up bumper to bumper to see a display of floats that gave the Indian diaspora the true essence of India packed with a punch of nostalgia. The drive-thru festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood and Deepa Shahani.

Many in the crowd held India's tricolour, dawned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers.

On the other hand, the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was also lit up with the tricolour to commemorate India's Independence Day. Several people shared the video on social media, including the official handle of the Burj Khalifa itself.

"To celebrate the seventy-fourth Indian Independence Day, we illuminate the #Khalifa Tower with the colours of the Indian flag to wish them continued prosperity, peace and freedom," the translation of the caption read.

احتفالاً بيوم الاستقلال الهندي الرابع والسبعين، نضيء #برج_خليفة بألوان العلم الهندي لنتمنى لهم دوام الرخاء والسلام والحرية#BurjKhalifa lights up in commemoration of India’s 74th Independence Day. May the tricolor of freedom, courage and peace always prosper. pic.twitter.com/Tl4APU11Ju — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 15, 2020

In Canada, Niagara Falls was illuminated in colours of Indian national flag and a video was shared by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

#WATCH Canada: Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian national flag. #IndiaIndependenceDay



(Video source: Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada) pic.twitter.com/FIfLYjSLvV — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile in New York, for the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled with pride and patriotism alongside the US flag at Times Square.

The flag was hoisted at the iconic venue by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, who was the guest of honour at the event.

Over 200 Indian-Americans participated in the event to witness the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. They chanted patriotic slogans and raised Indian flags.