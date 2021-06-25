New Zealand plans stronger hate speech laws by increasing penalty and imprisonment

New Zealand said on Friday that it plans to strengthen its hate speech laws, and increase penalties for inciting hatred and discrimination, in response to the attack by a white supremacist in Christchurch two years ago that killed 51 Muslims.

The move comes after a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch attack on March 15, 2019, recommended changes to hate speech and hate crime laws, which it said were weak deterrents for people targeting religious and other minority groups with hate.

New Zealand's hate speech laws have resulted in just one prosecution and two civil claims so far, the Royal Commission had noted.

The government proposed new criminal offences for hate speech that it said would be clearer and more effective.

Under the proposal a person who intends 'to incite, stir up, maintain and normalise hatred' would break the law if they did so by being threatening, abusive, or insulting, including by inciting violence, the government said.

Punishment for such offences would be increased to a maximum of three years in prison or a fine of up to NZ USD 50,000 (USD 35,397.75). Currently, the punishment is up to NZ USD 7,000 (USD 4,955.68) or three months in jail.