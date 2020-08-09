Headlines

New Zealand marks 100 days of virus elimination: List of 10 COVID free countries across the World

New Zealand marked 100 days without community transmission of the COVID-19 on Sunday. Here's a list of 10 other countries that are COVID free.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 09, 2020, 04:45 PM IST

New Zealand marked 100 days without community transmission of the COVID-19 on Sunday. Although the latest milestone is something to celebrate, the nation can't afford to let its guard down as countries like Vietnam and Australia which once had the virus under control are now battling a resurgence in infections.

New Zealand, a nation of 5 million people, has become of the safest places in the world due to its successful fight against coronavirus. From the first case into New Zealand on February 26 to the last one detected on May 1, elimination of the virus took 65 days.

"Achieving 100 days without community transmission is a significant milestone, however, as we all know, we can't afford to be complacent," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

"We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand," Bloomfield added.

New Zealand has 1,219 COVID-19 cases so far and 23 active cases in managed isolation facilities. New Zealand last week ramped up testing at quarantine facilities and clinics and started work on technology to track people using Bluetooth technology.

List of 10 countries which are COVID free

1. Kiribati - Kiribati is a set of islands and is one of the poorest of all countries in the globe with a population of just 119,451 people.

2. Marshall Islands - The Marshall Islands are a sprawling chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls in the central Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and the Philippines, with a population of 58,413 (as of 2018 World Bank census).

3. Nauru - Nauru is a tiny island country in Micronesia, northeast of Australia, with a population of 12,704 (as of 2018). Measuring just 8 square miles, Nauru is larger than just two other countries: the Vatican City and Monaco.

4. Palau - Palau, officially the Republic of Palau, is an island country located in the western Pacific Ocean, with a population of 17,907 (as of 2018). It makes up part of the larger island group of Micronesia.

5. Samoa - Samoa, officially the Independent State of Samoa and until 1997 known as Western Samoa, is an island country consisting of two main islands, Savai'i and Upolu, two smaller inhabited islands, Manono and Apolima, and several small uninhabited islands including the Aleipata Islands. The population of Samoa is 1.96 lakh (as of 2018).

6. The Solomon Islands - The Solomon Islands is situated in the south-west Pacific Ocean, approximately 3,763 kilometers to the northwest of New Zealand, with a population of 6.53 lakh people (as of 2018).

7. Tonga - A group of more than 170 islands spread over an area of the South Pacific roughly the size of Japan, Tonga is the last Polynesian monarchy. The population of Tonga is 1.03 lakh people (as of 2018).

8. Turkmenistan - Turkmenistan is a country in Central Asia bordered by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan - all countries with reports of coronavirus infections. Most of the land borders were closed more than a month ago, and in early February Turkmenistan cancelled many flights and all flights to and from China.

9. Tuvalu - Tuvalu is an island country in the Polynesian subregion of Oceania, surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and situated about midway between Hawaii and Australia. It has a population of 11,508 people (as of 2018).

10. Vanuatu - Vanuatu is in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It’s made up of 13 main islands forming a Y-shape in the pacific and lies about 800 km/500 miles from Fiji. Vanuatu has a population of 2.93 lakh people (as of 2018).

