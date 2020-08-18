Nepal and China looking to jointly announce new height of Mount Everest

Nepal and China could soon announce the new height of Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the entire world. This development comes according to a draft MoU -- Memorandum of Understanding -- exchanged between the two countries last month. The Draft MoU between China's Ministry of Natural Resources and Nepal's Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation has tiled the joint announcement of "height of mount Zhumulangma/Sagarmatha".

The Article 1 of the MoU reads," According to the joint statement between the People's Republic of China and Nepal on October 13, 2019, the parties shall jointly announce the heigh of Mount Zhumulangma/Sagarmatha" with "date and details about the form of the announcement" to be discussed by both.

While the draft does not specifically say joint measurement but it does mention a collaboration in mapping. Article 5 of the draft calls on Beijing and Kathmandu to "shall establish a communication mechanism to promote the joint collaboration on various activities on surveying, mapping and geoinformation management".

Last year, Nepal had mounted an expedition to measure the mountain. This year, China sent an expedition for the same purpose. It is being believed that China is keen on the expeditious announcement by both countries on the new height of the highest mountain on the planet.

Article 4 of the draft document calls for both countries to "jointly conduct scientific research and engineering cooperation" in the fields of "Topographic mapping, geographic information system" in the region of Mount Everest.

The current elevation of mount Everest is 8,848 m, as recognised by India, China, and Nepal

It was established by an Indian survey done in 1955. The development is expected to raise eyebrows globally, even as Nepal and China come close to each other.