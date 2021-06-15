Meet You Jianxia, the woman with 8 inch long eyelashes, longest in the world

For You Jianxia, her long eyelashes are also a blessing in disguise as she does not need to wear eyeshadow or eyeliner.

Do you know a woman from China has made the world record for the longest eyelash measuring 20.5 cm? A woman named You Jianxia has held the Guinness World Record title for having the longest eyelashes since June 28, 2016.

Back in 2016, when the record was first made, You Jianxia's eyelashes measured 12.4 cm, on the upper eyelid of her left eye. Speaking about growing her eyelashes, You Jianxia was quoted by guinnessworldrecords.com as saying, "I first realised that my eyelashes were growing in 2015. They continue to grow slowly, becoming longer and longer."

For the unversed, You Jianxia's eyelashes have always been long, however, this time, the longest among them was once again on the upper eyelid of her left eye.

You Jianxia had also visited several doctors and medical professionals to understand the reason behind her growing eyelashes. She was quoted as saying, "I also tried to find scientific reasons such as genes or something else. However, none of my family have long eyelashes like me, so it can’t be explained."

She further added, "I kept thinking about why I have such long eyelashes, then I remembered that I had spent over 480 days in the mountain, years ago. So, I told myself that my eyelashes must be a gift given by the Buddha."

For You Jianxia, her long eyelashes are also a blessing in disguise as she does not need to wear eyeshadow or eyeliner. "My natural long eyelashes act as the long eyeliner. I would like to say to other people who have unique beauties – let us rejoice together and encourage happiness," she said.