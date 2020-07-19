Headlines

Marianna Vardinoyannis & Morissana Kouyaté win 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize

The prize is awarded every five years. It was first awarded in 2015.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2020, 10:48 AM IST

This year's laureates of United Nations 2020 Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize are Marianna Vardinoyannis of Greece and Morissana Kouyate of Guinea. It was announced by General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Xinhua reported.

Vardinoyannis is a Greek philanthropist known for fighting childhood cancer and for a world without borders in health for about 30 years. He is also the world advocate for human rights and the protection of children's health and welfare.

Kouyate is another Human rights activist known for her contribution towards iolence against women and girls in Africa. He is a leading advocate in the fight against harmful traditional practices against women, particularly female genital mutilation.

The prize was established in 2014 by the General Assembly to recognise the achievements of those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity by promoting the purposes and principles of the United Nations while honouring and paying homage to Nelson Mandela's extraordinary life and legacy of reconciliation, political transition, and social transformation.

The laureates will be recognised at the General Assembly's annual commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, which, due to COVID-19, is being marked virtually on July 20. An in-person award ceremony will take place on a later date at UN Headquarters in New York, said the spokeswoman.

The prize is awarded every five years. It was first awarded in 2015.

(With ANI inputs)

