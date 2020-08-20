Love conquers all: Texas man undergoing COVID-19 treatment marries fiancee on hospital bed

A couple who was supposed to get married the week the groom contracted COVID-19 are now husband and wife, after a hospital in San Antonio helped in making their wedding a reality.

Carlos Muniz of Texas was battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit of San Antonio's Methodist Hospital but still managed to marry his fiancee, Grace, from his hospital bed, according to People Magazine.

Muniz was admitted to hospital on July 15 but was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit as his health condition worsened.

Carlos got married to his fiancee, Grace Muniz, on August 11 at the hospital in an intimate ceremony. The wedding was attended by close family members of the couple and hospital staffers.

“This wedding is really important for us as the care team of this patient. We’ve seen some victories, but we’ve had our losses. It was very special for us to be a part of and has been a big motivator for this team. It shows COVID-19 really can’t stop love,” Carlos’s nurse told People magazine.

Video of the unique wedding shows Carlos in a tuxedo on the hospital bed while his fiancee can be seen walking through the hospital corridors in her bridal gown.

Watch the video here:

The groom has tested negative for the virus but still remains in the ICU.