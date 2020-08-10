Lebanon PM Hassan Diab's government resigns in wake of deadly Beirut blast

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab stepped down from his post and announced the resignation of his government on Monday, in the wake of Beirut port explosion that triggered protests and international outrage.

The demonstrators demanded that the government should resign. The protests on Saturday and Sunday grew into clashes where more than 700 people sustained injuries.

The PM said he has come to the conclusion that corruption in Lebanon is "bigger than the state," AP reported.

Three of his ministers submitted their resignations last week in the wake of the disastrous blasts that shook the entire city of Beirut.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in a brief televised speech, said that he is taking "a step back" so he can stand with the people "and fight the battle for change alongside them," AP reported.

Lebanese Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm submitted her resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, MTV Lebanon broadcaster reported on Monday.

Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad and Environment Minister Damianos Kattar also recently submitted their resignations in the wake of the deadly blast in Beirut and subsequent protests.

Protests engulfed Beirut this past weekend in the backdrop of the deadly blast that rocked the city's port on August 4. The explosion killed 158 people and left more than 6,000 others injured. Its shock waves have caused damage, estimated at one billion USD to at least half of the city's infrastructure.

According to the Lebanese government, the blast was caused by some 2,750 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was confiscated by the port authorities back in 2014 and stored in violation of safety protocols for years since.

(With inputs from ANI)