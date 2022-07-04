Large part of Italy's Alpine glacier breaks killing 5, many injured

(Image Source: Pixabay/Representative)

A major portion of the Alpine glacier in Italy collapsed on Sunday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring eight. The officers provided this information. Italy's state-run television channel Rai said six people were hit by snow and rock debris, but the death toll could not be confirmed. It is also not known how many people are missing.

The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that five helicopters and sniffer dogs were being used in the ongoing rescue in the Marmolada Peak area. The emergency service said in a tweet, "Five people died after being hit by the glacier collapse. Eight people were injured in the incident, out of which the condition of two is critical."

The SUEM dispatch service, based in the Veneto region, said 18 people were trapped between snow and rock debris, which Alpine Rescue Corps personnel were trying to rescue. Marmolada is the highest peak in the Eastern Dolomites with an elevation of about 11,000 feet.

Walter Milan, a spokesman for the Alpine Rescue Service, told the Rai Channel that it was not known what caused a large part of the glacier to break. He said that Italy is facing severe heat since June. Heat can also be the reason for glacier break.

