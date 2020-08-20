Kamala Harris officially becomes first African-American, South Asian woman to be nominated on major party's ticket

Senator from California Kamala Harris on Wednesday officially became the first South Asian, African American woman to be nominated on a major party`s ticket.

Harris accepted the nomination for vice president. She was officially nominated by her sister Maya, niece Meena and stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff at the Democratic National Convention.

In her acceptance speech she pointed out that that woman had earned the right to vote 100 years back and African-American women had faced a long battle for voting rights, CNN reported.

"Even though mommy is not here to see her first daughter step into history, the entire nation will see in your strength, your integrity, your intelligence, and your optimism the values that she raised us with," Kamala's sister Maya said.

"Let`s fight with conviction. Let`s fight with hope. Let`s fight with confidence in ourselves, and a commitment to each other. To America we know is possible. America, we love," she added.

It is to be noted that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate.

With Harris as Biden's pick for VP, he is looking to mobilise the black vote amidst tremendous social unrest over racial injustice in the country. Also, Biden has been under mounting pressure to have a black woman as his running mate.

Kamala Harris' Indian heritage has dominated headlines in India.

Her mother Shyamala Gopalan is a Tamil Indian-American who became a leading cancer researcher and activist, passed away from colon cancer in 2009. From Kamala`s name (Shyamala gave her and her sisters Sanskrit names to connect their heritage with their identities) to Kamala`s focus on immigration and equal rights, Shyamala has had a profound influence and lasting legacy on her high-flying daughter.

She stayed there for her career as a breast cancer researcher, then later worked at the University of Illinois and the University of Wisconsin--even eventually being a part of the Special Commission on Breast Cancer.In addition to inspiring Kamala through service, she was also a civil rights activist. She passed this activism on to her daughter.

Harris became the second Black female U.S. senator in history when elected in 2016.