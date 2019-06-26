Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee urges UN to conduct international investigation

The fiancee of the dead Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi has urged the UN to conduct an international investigation into his murder at the United Nations office in Geneva on Tuesday.

Speaking at the United Nations office in Geneva on Tuesday, Hatice Cengiz also said that she is still not able to overcome the grief of losing his fiancee ever since the infamous murder took place.

“We need an international investigation into Jamal’s murder. Not only high-level officials are involved in the killing, but the report says Saudi Arabia has tried to eliminate the evidence of it. It’s scandalous.” Aljazeera quoted Cengiz as saying.

An official Saudi Arabian investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents failed to examine who may have ordered the killing and ignored key suspects, a UN special rapporteur said on Wednesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a key adviser, and other senior officials should be investigated over the premeditated murder at its consulate in Istanbul given the evidence against them, said Agnes Callamard, UN investigator on extrajudicial executions who undertook her own inquiry.

Abdulaziz Alwasil, Saudi ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said Callamard's report was "based on prejudice and prefabricated ideas".

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for Washington Post who was killed at the Saudi consulate when he came to pick up the documents for his marriage in Istanbul on October 2. The staunch critic of the Saudi regime, his body was cut into pieces and dissolved in acid by Saudi agents, said Turkish officials.

(With inputs from Reuters)